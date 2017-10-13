Michelle Pfeiffer has bad memory of “Beavis and Butt-Head”

In a interview with Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle referring to her 1996 movie with GEORGE CLOONEY, “One Fine Day”. Quote, “I think on the opening weekend we got beaten at the box office by “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America”. That was particularly demoralizing.”

She’s right. “One Fine Day” opened in December of 1996, and “Beavis and Butt-Head” debuted the same week . . . and made more than three times as much at the box office. “Beavis and Butt-Head” was #1 . . . and “One Fine Day” was fifth, behind “Jerry Maguire”, “101 Dalmatians”, and “Scream”.