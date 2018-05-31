Michael Ray’s Wrigley Cares shoe inspired by Chicago visit

On the day of the release of his sophomore album, Amos, today (June 1st), Michael Ray is surprising fans with the launch of his custom designed “Wrigley Cares Limited-Edition Puma Classic Suede” shoe. All of the proceeds from the sale of these shoes benefit Michael’s charitable initiative, Wrigley Cares: Helping Animals in Need.

Michael launched Wrigley Cares in 2017. The charity was inspired by Michael’s rescue dog, Wrigley, whom he adopted at last summer’s Country Lake Shake Festival in Chicago. The singer’s fans began showing up to concerts with dog toys, food and treats for his new puppy, which spurred the idea of donating those toys to the local animal shelter in whatever city in which Michael’s Get To You tour was stopping. With the help of Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos, they were able to identify local shelters in need and sett up donation stations at each tour stop.