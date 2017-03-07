Metra has announced the launch of an online survey to ask Joliet customers about a variety of potential fare and ticket options. The survey is part of a study that Metra commissioned in July of 2016 to evaluate the agency’s distance-based fare structure and fare products. The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/metrafarestudy and will be online through March 31st. The survey results will be used to guide Metra’s decision-making regarding changes to fares and fare policies. Any proposed changes would be subject to further public comment before being implemented. The study is expect to be completed this summer.

The post Metra Seeking Input from Joliet Customers appeared first on 1340 WJOL.