Metra Modifies Schedule For The Holidays

Metra will be modifying service during the 2016 Holiday Season between December 22 and January 2. Go to Metrarial.com for updates.

Be advised that a Sunday/Holiday schedule will be in effect on December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2. That means there will be no service on the Heritage Corridor, North Central Service and SouthWest Service on any of those days.

Metra is also extending its $8 unlimited ride Weekend Pass over both three-day holiday weekends, Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

