Commuters will be paying more to ride the Metra train today with fare hikes going into effect. It will cost customers 25-cents more to purchase a one-way ticket. Ten-ride tickets jumped two-dollars-and-75-cents while monthly passes have gone up eleven-dollars-and-75 cents. The fare increase is expected to generate over 16-million-dollars in additional revenue.

