Did you see a meteor streaking across the sky just west of Chicago early this morning. The National Weather Service of Chicago releases a dash cam video of a meteor soaring through the sky in Lisle. The meteor was spotted as far away as Minnesota and Canada. It happened just after 1:30 this morning,no word of any damage from the meteor.

