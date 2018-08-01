Merle Haggard Could Land a #1 Hit Thanks to Keith Urban

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban could help the legendary Merle Haggard achieve another Number One hit two years after his death. Keith wrote his current hit “Coming Home” based on a guitar lick he loved from Merle Haggard’s 1968 chart-topping hit, “Mama Tried,” so of course, Merle is credited as a writer on the song.

The potential of this happening is exciting to Keith, who tells us: [“It feels extraordinary. I mean, Haggard, I grew up with so much of his music in our house and that particular song – ‘Mama Tried’ that this guitar lick is taken from – is just so deep in my DNA. So, the idea that Hag may get another No. 1 song since the ‘80s is just about time I’d say.”

Merle charted his last Number One hit in 1987 with “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star.”

Keith co-wrote “Coming Home” with Julia Michaels, as well as J.R. Rotem and Nicolle Galyon, in addition to Merle.

