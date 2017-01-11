Mental Health Facility Proposed For Silver Cross Hospital In New Lenox

Silver Cross Hospital in partnership with US HealthVest is planning to open a 100-bed behavioral health hospital. New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman says the facility would be 68-thousand square feet and be built on the hospital campus in New Lenox. The 22-million dollar mental health facility is long overdue according to Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow.

According to mental health experts there should be 40-50 mental health beds per 100-thousand people. In Will and Grundy counties we only at have 10 beds per 100-thousand for a total of 75 beds. The mental health facility will address these gaps in service. Two hundred new healthcare jobs would be created. A certificate of Need Application is being submitted to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. If accepted the facility could break ground late this year or early next year.

