Stormy weather may force holiday activities indoors in some parts of the U.S. this Memorial Day weekend. Severe storms are possible when the jet stream dips east of the Rockies starting Friday and gradually moves east. Forecasters say a cold front could hit the eastern states by Monday, spreading wet weather from the Gulf Coast to New England.

Millions of people are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend. Tamra Johnson with AAA says it’s expected to be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2005 and about a million more people will be traveling this year than last. Johnson says they’re attributing the spike in travelers to an uptick in the economy. She explains that people have more money in their pockets and are more willing to spend it on a trip. However, that means higher prices on things like gas. In fact, the average price for a gallon of gas is up about ten cents from last year. It’s not only gas prices that are up. Johnson says prices are up on everything from airfare to the price of a hotel room.

The post Memorial Day Weekend Weather Could Be Wet As Millions Hit The Roads appeared first on 1340 WJOL.