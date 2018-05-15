Meghan Markle’s Dad Will Not Be at the Wedding
By Roy Gregory
|
May 15, 2018 @ 6:12 AM
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

Meghan Markle’s father will not be walking her down the aisle, and will not be attended her wedding to Prince Harry this Saturday after he was caught selling staged paparazzi photos of himself. Thomas Markle, 73, said he was sick of paparazzi photos that made him look like he was a heavy drinker, looking disheveled and reclusive, so he agreed to work with a British paparazzo to take fake “candid” photos of him preparing for the big day – with posed snaps of Thomas being fitted for his suit and reading up on UK landmarks. He was paid tens of thousands of dollars for the phony photo shoot. And, Thomas says, he suffered a heart attack 6 days ago but checked himself out of the hospital so he could attend the wedding. He’s now decided not to go because he doesn’t want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.

