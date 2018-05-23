McDonalds Quarter Pounder Lawsuit Alleges Customers Charged For Unwanted Cheese

Any way you slice it, a lawsuit filed against McDonald’s is going to get more than a Quarter Pounder of attention when it comes to its pricing policies.

Two McDonald’s customers are suing the burger chain, alleging they were forced to pay for cheese they didn’t want on their Quarter Pounders and Double Quarter Pounders. The diners say they have to spend 30 to 90 cents for slices of cheese they don’t want and must ask to have excluded from their burger orders, according to documents filed In the lawsuit seeking class-action status in Florida federal court earlier this month.

Defendants Cynthia Kissner and Leonard Werner say in their suit that they were forced to order the McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with cheese — and then had to remove the offending slices. Store and drive-through signs have changed to omit the cheese-free options. Here’s more from USA TODAY