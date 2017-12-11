MCDONALD’S HOLIDAY PIES: WHEN TO GET THEM: It’s common knowledge that McDonald’s has individual-sized apple pies, but now the fast food restaurant has gotten more festive with the introduction of Holiday Pies. The pies have a flaky, buttery crust topped with rainbow sprinkles and a smooth vanilla custard filling. Teen Vogue reports the pie crust tastes like a sugar cookies, and is coated in a sugar glaze. McDonald’s says the Holiday Pies will be available for a limited time in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Southern California, and Texas. No word on if there’s a possibility they’ll ever get a further release. (Elite Daily)