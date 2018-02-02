Mayor of Philly not going to the big game today

In a city known for sports superstitions, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has taken it to the next level. He says he won’t be attending the big game today between the Eagles and the New England Patriots, saying he does not want to jinx the Birds in the big game. He posted a video on Instagram showing him hanging lucky horseshoes and sprinkling salt around his office to ward off evil spirits while doing a sage cleansing in the hope of ensuring an Eagles victory. Kenney has also given a thumbs down on a request to dress the statue of William Penn atop City Hall in an Eagles jersey, citing a Phillies loss in the 1993 World Series and a Flyers defeat in the Stanley Cup in 1997 when Penn was wrapped in a Phillies and Flyers shirt, respectively.