NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Mason Ramsey attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

The yodeling kid, Mason Ramsey, went to Twitter last week to share his Saturday experience with his “boys.” The 11 year old emerging country kid is slowly becoming more known for his catchy songs, not his yodeling in public.

Saturday’s are for the boys…literally!