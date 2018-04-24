Married Couples Who Make It 20 Years Are Happier Than Newlyweds

Most people would think the newlywed period of a marriage is tough to beat, but check this out! According to a new study out of Penn State University and Brigham Young University, your marriage DOESN’T peak at the beginning.

It’s GOOD at the beginning . . . then it gets kinda tough . . . but after two decades, it gets better than ever. They found that couples who make it 20 years are even happier than newlyweds . . . and that happiness lasts for the rest of the marriage. They believe it’s because during those two decades, you develop an even deeper appreciation of each other and like spending time together even more. Here’s the complete story from The Independent.