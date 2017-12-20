MARRIAGE MAKES YOU HAPPY, ESPECIALLY IF YOU’RE MIDDLE-AGED

There are lots of jokes about how awful marriage is, but it turns out being married makes many people happy– especially middle-aged people. Vancouver School of Economics used data from two UK surveys that ultimately covered around 30,000 people. They found married people were more satisfied with life than singles, and couples that resided together but weren’t married felt similarly. The boost that being married gave a person was especially high during middle age, a period in life that has been found to bring a dip in well-being. Study co-author, Professor John Helliwell, adds, “The well-being benefits of marriage are much greater for those who also regard their spouse as their best friend.” More from (Daily Mail)