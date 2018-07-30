MARK HAMILL is coming back as Luke Skywalker . . . and he Tweeted the Fate of Princess Leia
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 7:48 AM
FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, actress Carrie Fisher appears at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Fisher stars as General Leia in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on Dec. 15. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

There have been a lot of mixed signals about whether or not Princess Leia would be in “Star Wars 9”.
Last year, CARRIE FIRSHER’s brother Todd said that she WOULD be in it, but NOT as a CG character . . . they were just going to use unused footage they shot for previous movies.
Disney and Lucasfilm DENIED that at the time . . . but over the weekend, they reversed course and said that IS what they’re doing: Using previous footage.
Diehard “Star Wars” fans would likely be upset no matter what they did, but this seemed inevitable.
It’s hard to believe they’d IGNORE Leia in the final movie of the trilogy, since she was a HUGE part of the Skywalker saga. Re-casting her . . . even if it was Meryl Streep . . . or using CGI would be VERY risky options. So this is the best call.
MARK HAMILL is coming back as Luke Skywalker . . . and he Tweeted that he’s happy she’s not being replaced, even though it’ll be “bittersweet” doing the movie without her.

Here’s the complete story from Star Wars.com.

