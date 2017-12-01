Maren Morris Had the Perfect Comeback to an Internet Troll

MAREN MORRIS is in Hawaii this week for a songwriter’s festival. She posted a picture of herself in a bikini, then got trolled by someone accusing her of a boob job. Her response was classic. Here’s the original photo
Some Internet troll accused her of having a boob job . . . and then added, quote, “fake boobs are disgusting.” Her comeback was completely original.
Not that it would be any of your business, but I didn’t. But guess what? You just won a meet & greet of your choice so you can come and say that to my face! https://t.co/Txmqz9WP7d
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 30, 2017