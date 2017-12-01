Maren Morris Had the Perfect Comeback to an Internet Troll
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 1, 2017 @ 6:52 AM

MAREN MORRIS is in Hawaii this week for a songwriter’s festival. She posted a picture of herself in a bikini, then got trolled by someone accusing her of a boob job. Her response was classic. Here’s the original photo

This place blows. 🌴

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Some Internet troll accused her of having a boob job . . . and then added, quote, “fake boobs are disgusting.” Her comeback was completely original.

