Maren Morris Had the Perfect Comeback to an Internet Troll

MAREN MORRIS is in Hawaii this week for a songwriter’s festival. She posted a picture of herself in a bikini, then got trolled by someone accusing her of a boob job. Her response was classic. Here’s the original photo

This place blows. 🌴 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Some Internet troll accused her of having a boob job . . . and then added, quote, “fake boobs are disgusting.” Her comeback was completely original.