Maren Morris Fires Back At Body Shamers

With Bold Message To Her Haters Maren Morris isn’t going to let body shamers make her feel bad about her body, the country star took to Instagram to fire back at people that said she “deserved creepy sexual advances from men for my clothing.”

The singer posted a picture of herself in denim shorts and a deep v-line bodysuit, Morris obviously works hard on her body and followed up her post with another less revealing post of her eating a cheeseburger with the caption, “I worked my ass off on my body the last few months, and I’m proud to show that work.

All day little girls + boys are measuring themselves against societal shame & fake photo-shopped bodies on Instagram…Screw the haters and eat your damn cheeseburger.”