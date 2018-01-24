Many School Closures and Delays in the Area

Due to the hazardous conditions on the roads many schools are closed or have late starts throughout the area. Check with you school for their status. Following is a partial list of delays and schools that we have received at WCCQ.

All Troy Community Consolidated District 30-C schools are closed.

Joliet Public School District 86 all schools are closed as well as all Joliet Township High schools and facilitates in District 204.

All Minooka Consolidated School District 201 will not open today, this also includes all Minooka Community High School District 111 schools.

Joliet Catholic Academy is closed.

All Channahon School District 17 schools closed.

Elwood School District 203 will be closed today.

Holy Family School in Shorewood is closed.

St. Mary Nativity, St. Paul the Apostle, St. Joseph Elementary and St. Raymond Elementary schools in Joliet are closed.

Peotone School District 207-U closed.

Both elementary schools in the Laraway school district are closed today.

All Joliet Junior College campuses are under a delayed start until noon.

Wilmington School District 209-U schools opening one hour late.

Coal City School District 1 opening one hour late.

Providence High School starting school at 9:20 am for a late start, buses running approximately 30 minutes late.

District 202 schools are remaining open with no late start. Buses are running behind schedule 20-45 minutes.