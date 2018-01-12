Too Many Chores Could Literally Kill Women, but Not Men

OK ladies here’s one you can tell your men about chores. According to new research, there’s a limit on how much housework women can do before it compromises their health. But men can basically do UNLIMITED chores and it doesn’t make a difference.

Women who did more than three hours of chores a day were up to 25% more likely to have their health compromised. But that much housework didn’t seem to have any effect on men.

It might be because the types of chores men do tend to be more active and physical, which boosts their immunity. And they tend to be less repetitive. For example, fixing stuff around the house is more mentally stimulating than doing the dishes every night.

The average woman in the study did 3 hours and 40 minutes of chores a day . . . so, 40 minutes more than what they SHOULD do. And the average guy only did 90 minutes of chores a day.

This study specifically looked at older people around retirement age. But I guarantee women of ALL ages will be using it in future arguments . . .Here’s more from Daily Mail