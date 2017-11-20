How Many Calories Are in a Thanksgiving Meal

Not trying to scare anyone, but Thanksgiving is just days away and the The Calorie Control Council (CCC) estimates the main meal alone can be 3,000 calories, with many Americans downing another 1,500 calories between appetizers and drinks. The council estimates the average Thanksgiving meal to consist of some appetizers, turkey, several side dishes, a glass of sweet tea, a slice of pecan pie, and the use of one tablespoon of butter which will run you 3,150 calories and 159 grams of fat. But of course, this is merely an estimate and you might eat a lot more calories. Dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot recommends you treat Thanksgiving like a normal day and eat your breakfast and lunch before the big meal as this can help you curb the urge to overeat. More from Fox here