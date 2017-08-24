Manley And Walsh Invite Residents to Discuss State And Local Issues

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and State Rep. Larry Walsh Jr., D-Joliet, are inviting area residents to attend their upcoming “Coffee and Conversation” on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Book and Bean located inside the Joliet Black Road Branch Library, located at 3395 Black Rd. in Joliet.

“I am honored to represent our area in the legislature and continue my efforts to be a public servant that is easily accessible,” Manley said. “I encourage those with questions or concerns about local or state issues to stop by.”

Manley and Walsh’s Coffee Shop Stop will allow residents the opportunity to discuss state local issues, including the recently passed bipartisan budget compromise, education funding reform and the latest efforts to prevent Cook County style beverage taxes from being enacted in Will County.

“I always look forward to attending these coffee shop stops and discussing with area residents the issues they are concerned about,” Walsh said. “With so much happening in Springfield, these one-on-one talks helps me better represent our community in Springfield.”

Manley and Walsh’s “Coffee and Conversation” is free to attend. To RSVP, or for more information, please contact Walsh’s full-time constituent service office at (815) 730-8600.

