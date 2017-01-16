Manhattan Man Arrest After Standoff with Police

A 23-year-old Manhattan was taken into custody on Sunday after a stand off with police. Authorities were called to the 13000 block of Kennedy Road in unincorporated Wilton Township after receiving a call of a domestic disturbance involving a despondent subject who had threatened his father and brother. A Will County Forrest Preserve Officer was the first to respond to the scene and upon arrival his squad car was shot at and hit at least once. The officer was able to retreat and call for assistance. The Will County SWAT team was called and responded to the scene and after negotiations with the subject, he eventually surrendered without incident. The subject, John Patrick Thomas, was arrested and has been charged four counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He will appear in Will County Court on Monday morning at 9:00am.

