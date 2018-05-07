Man Wins Lottery on the Day He Retires…His Birthday!

Wow, talk about one hell of a retirement party! A Canadian man hit the trifecta last weekend. On April 28, Ping Kuen Shum of Vancouver was celebrating not only his last day at work before retiring, but also his birthday. He decided to cap off the already memorable day with trying his odds at the lotto. Mr. Shum matched all six numbers to win roughly $1.5 million. The newfound millionaire took his family out to dinner to celebrate his winnings and said he plans on sharing his fortune with his family. Here’s more on the winner from Fox News.