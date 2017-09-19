Man wears clown mask to scare daughter
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 19, 2017 @ 6:40 AM

A 25-year-old guy named Vernon Barrett Junior from Boardman, Ohio was having trouble with his six-year-old daughter . . . he says she’s been having behavior problems at school and at home. So he decided to try to scare her straight on Saturday.

How? By dressing up as a SCARY CLOWN and chasing her down the street.

But she had no idea it was him. So as she ran down the street screaming, she ran into a random neighbor’s apartment and begged for help because a clown was chasing her.

That neighbor is named Dion Santiago. He’d had a few beers and HE was scared of the clown outside too . . . so he grabbed his GUN and fired a few shots at him. Fortunately they missed.

The cops eventually came and sorted everything out. Vernon was charged with child endangerment and inducing panic . . . and Dion was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated. They’re both due in court today.

Apparently he was inspired by Stephen King’s “It”

