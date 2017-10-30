Man Trapped in Cooler, Drinks Beer All Night

If you’re going to get locked into a business overnight, I guess being trapped in a Beer Cooler wouldn’t be the worst place to be. A 38 year-old man from Marshfield, Wisconsin went to a Kwik Trip convenience store to buy beer. We has turned down, then got “accidentally” locked in the cooler. Jeremy Van Ert decided what the heck if I’m here I may as well drink some beer. Apparently the store locks the Beer Cooler at 11:50pm. One catch to this story, there are clear doors and employees probably would have heard him knocking. In the end Jeremy drank 4 beers but knocked over three cases of beer. Not sure why they lock beer coolers in Wisconsin but maybe it’s because beers were trying to escape!
