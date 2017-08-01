Man Suspected Of Sexually Abusing Underage Girl At Naperville Park
By WJOL News
|
Aug 1, 2017 @ 3:27 PM

A 21-year-old upstate New York man is accused of meeting an underage girl online and then sexually assaulting her at a Naperville park. Police say Christopher Tuczai is charged with two counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The crime took place Friday evening at Commissioner’s Park. Tuczai was arrested Saturday after he rode off from the park on a mountain bike. He was taken to the Will County jail on a $75,000 bond.

