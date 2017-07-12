Man Shot In The Head While Sitting In His Car In Joliet

Just before 1 a.m. this morning in the 15-hundred block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet, a 25-year-old man was shot in the head. The man was transported to St. Joseph’s hospital via a personal vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim and another person were parked in a business parking lot facing west when an unknown male began firing rounds at the vehicle from the sidewalk in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue. There were multiple shots fired into the vehicle that entered through the front passenger side window and door. The victim, who was in the driver’s seat, was struck once in the right side of his head.

After the shooting the suspect fled the area northbound from the scene. The owner of the vehicle, a 26 year old male, seated in the passenger seat was not struck. The vehicle, a four door 2013 Chrysler 200, was driven by the owner to St. Joseph’s Hospital, after the owner was able to move the victim into the passenger front seat. The victim was unconscious and succumbed to his injury at the hospital.

Currently, Joliet Police Investigators are actively working this case and are canvassing the area for possible video surveillance of the shooting. The Joliet Police is asking for any information from the public who may have been in the area during the time of the shooting to please call the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

