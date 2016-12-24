Man Shot and Killed in Car in Joliet

A man was shot and killed in Joliet on Friday afternoon. It was just before 2:30pm near their intersection of Broadway and Ingalls that Joliet Oolice received a call of a two car accident. When officers arrived they realized that the driver of one of the vehicles had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at about 4:00pm. The Joliet Police are continuing to investigate the situation.