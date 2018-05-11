Man says heroin is a probiotic for his dog…crazy!
By Carol McGowan
|
May 11, 2018 @ 8:28 AM

A Florida man is under arrest after he tried to convince Martin County Sheriff’s deputies that a bag of heroin found in his car was a probiotic for his dog. The sheriff’s office says that 36-year-old John Allen Crane Jr. was speeding on Florida’s Turnpike over the weekend when he was pulled over and a K-9 Unit sniffed out the heroin. Crane is a sex offender from Dade County with a violent criminal history. He was being held in the Martin County Jail on 200-thousand dollars bond.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pizza Hut now delivering beer with pizza, in California New Study Says Chicago Area Drivers Are ‘Content’… Father and son in Ohio busted for their ‘family business’ Does your pet have a ‘wacky’ name?? Beer flavored gummies? They may be coming to a store near you! Has this school gone too far?
Comments