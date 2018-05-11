Man says heroin is a probiotic for his dog…crazy!

A Florida man is under arrest after he tried to convince Martin County Sheriff’s deputies that a bag of heroin found in his car was a probiotic for his dog. The sheriff’s office says that 36-year-old John Allen Crane Jr. was speeding on Florida’s Turnpike over the weekend when he was pulled over and a K-9 Unit sniffed out the heroin. Crane is a sex offender from Dade County with a violent criminal history. He was being held in the Martin County Jail on 200-thousand dollars bond.