MAN PUTS ON EXTRA PANTS & SHIRTS TO AVOID AIRPLANE BAGGAGE FEE

If you’ve ever traveled on an airline that charges for everything, you have to give Ryan Williams a little credit. Ryan was traveling from Iceland to England and was arrested at the Iceland Keflavík International Airport for attempting to avoid an excess luggage fee by wearing eight pairs of pants and ten shirts. Ryan Williams, who goes by Ryan Hawaii, was denied a boarding pass at the British Airways desk for his flight home after he put on all his clothes that wouldn’t fit properly in his checked luggage. The airline said it turned an over-dressed Hawaii away for being rude, and when he refused to leave the desk a security guard was called. When the police arrived, he was arrested, sprayed with mace and held on the ground. Hawaii maintains that he had been polite during the incident, and blames racial profiling. Here’s a video of Ryan and the whole story from Independent UK.