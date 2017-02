A 21-year-old Midlothian died on Wednesday morning after a workplace mishap. Anas L. Ali was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office at 11:40am in the 18000 block of South Wolf Road in Mokena. The Will County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are handling the investigation.

