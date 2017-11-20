Man Gets Wish to be Buried with Cheesesteaks

A man who always joked that he didn’t want to venture into the afterlife hungry got his wish when he was buried with two cheesesteaks from his favorite sandwich shop — Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia. Richard Lussi a 76-year-old father of four died of heart complications on Oct. 10. At family gatherings, Richard Lussi would often challenge family members to drive 2 1/2 hours to Philadelphia and back to get the sandwiches. So the day before his funeral, his son, grandson and two friends made the trip to pick up cheesesteaks for the coffin. They had planned to buy just one until they remembered a piece of advice he had given them: “If you’re going to Pat’s you always get two, you never order just one.” The complete story from ABC News is here