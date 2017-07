A clerk at a Channahon gas station made a gruesome discovery. At about 4pm on Thursday, the clerk thought a man was sleeping in his vehicle but he was dead. The discovery was made at Route 6 and I-55. The deceased male is described as 54-year old James Dykes from Griffith, Indiana. The Will County Coroner took the body and the car to the morgue to investigate the death. No signs of foul play.

