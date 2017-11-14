MAN FIGHTS TO KEEP EMOTIONAL SUPPORT SQUIRREL

Emotional support animals go way beyond dogs these days. A man in Clearwater Beach, Florida is fighting his condo association for the right to keep his emotional support squirrel as a pet. Ryan Boylan lives at Island Walk Condominiums, and says he rescued Brutis the squirrel last year following Hurricane Matthew. He says he’s grown attached to the squirrel, but his condo association told him to get rid of the animal last month after a dog chased Brutis up a tree. Boylan is fighting Brustis’ eviction, as the squirrel is technically registered as an emotional support animal on RegisterMyServiceAnimal.com. Read more about Ryan and Brutus thru UPI here.