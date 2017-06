The Illinois State Police have announced that a man died on Thursday morning after allegedly jumping from the I-355 bridge in Lemont. It was just after 8:20 a.m. that the man jumped from the bridge and landed onto the pavement below. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.

