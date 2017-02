A 55-year-old Joliet man died after being trapped under a piece of heavy machinery at his workplace in Rockdale. Robert L. Dykes was pronounced deceased at 12:17pm in the 100 block of Connell Avenue. The Rockdale Police Department is handling the investigation. The Will County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Friday.

