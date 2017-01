A 60-year-old Des Plaines man working at a Packing Plant in Crest Hill died after falling from a refrigeration unit. Brian Cummings fell 40 feet on Friday afternoon at Rich Food on Division Street. Cummings was working at the facility as a subcontracted electrician. After falling he was taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

