Man Convicted in Killing of Nate Fox
By WJOL News
|
May 29, 2017 @ 12:55 PM

A 53-year-old Hinsdale man was found guilty of murdering Plainfield Central hall-of-famer Nate Fox on Friday. It took a jury less then one hour to convict Jeffrey Keller of first-degree murder. Keller was accused of killing the Plainfield High School graduate in December of 2014 after Keller believed Fox was having a relationship with a woman Keller was interested in. Keller’s attorney’s had argued that Fox was accidentally shot while prosecutors called the crime an assassination. Nate Fox was inducted into the Plainfield Central Hall of Fame in 2006 after a stellar basketball career. He later played college ball at Boston College and Maine and even played several years of professional basketball in Europe. Keller is now facing life in prison as a result of his conviction.

The post Man Convicted in Killing of Nate Fox appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments