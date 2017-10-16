Man Charged With Shooting Amtrak Conductor Found Unfit

A former federal employee accused of shooting an Amtrak conductor in west suburban Naperville is ruled mentally unfit to face trial. A DuPage County judge handed down the decision to 79-year-old Edward Klein after a court-ordered evaluation found that the defendant suffered from cognitive disorder and dementia. He could face commitment to a state mental health facility for the May 16 incident. Klein is scheduled to appear at a status hearing on November 7th.

