Man Charged With Shooting Amtrak Conductor Found Unfit
By WJOL News
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 12:52 AM

A former federal employee accused of shooting an Amtrak conductor in west suburban Naperville is ruled mentally unfit to face trial.  A DuPage County judge handed down the decision to 79-year-old Edward Klein after a court-ordered evaluation found that the defendant suffered from cognitive disorder and dementia.  He could face commitment to a state mental health facility for the May 16 incident.  Klein is scheduled to appear at a status hearing on November 7th.

The post Man Charged With Shooting Amtrak Conductor Found Unfit appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend wit...
Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up
Bike Club Donates to Forest Preserve District’s Tr...
School Board And Non-Profit Groups Encouraged To A...
Providence Sends Statement to Families Regarding S...
Construction Continues at Joliet Baseball Stadium
Comments