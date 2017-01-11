Man Arrested in Braidwood with Crack in Sock

A 47-year-old Westmont man was arrested on Monday night in Braidwood after police found crack in his sock. Andrew Stefanu was pulled over on West Kennedy Road for a traffic violation. Police became suspicious of his behavior during the traffic stop and called out a Will County Drug K-9 who alerted police to the presence of drugs. Stefanu eventually admitted to authorities that he had several crack rocks in his sock. He has been charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

