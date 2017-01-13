lllinois State Police arrested Eric M. Pence, of Chicago, for sending a threatening letter to the Governor. The preliminary investigation also revealed Pence sent threatening emails to the DuPage County Sheriff.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney was contacted, reviewed the case and approved a charge of Threatening a Public Official a class 3 felony for the threat to the Governor and Harassment Using an Electronic Communication Device for the threat to the DuPage County Sheriff.

The 24 year old is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The post Man Arrested For Sending Threatening Letters To Governor appeared first on 1340 WJOL.