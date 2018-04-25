Man Arrested for Driving to Pick Up Pizza on 3 Wheels

We get it, when you have to have Pizza, You’ll do almost anything. 28-year-old named Joshua Milkovich was a little buzzed and he was hungry. Police in Canton, Ohio got several calls on Sunday night about a guy who was driving down the street on only THREE TIRES. It’s not clear what happened to his fourth tire, but it was missing from the left front side of his car, where it was just wheel-on-ground. By the time the cops tracked him down, his car had totally broken down. He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. By the way the pizza….Little Caesars. Here’s the full story from ABC-5 in Cleveland.