Man Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Heroin into Braidwood

A 31-year-old Chicago man was taken in custody on Tuesday after he was intercepted by Braidwood police allegedly bringing heroin into the city. Cardale M. Ray was arrested at approximately 2:15pm on Tuesday. Authorities launched an investigation into Ray’s activities after Mayor James Vehrs received an anonymous tip that Ray had been selling drugs within the city. Ray was arrested with 25 baggies of heroin adding up to about 8 grams of heroin.

