A 22-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after police say he was trying to hide a loaded gun as officers approached the car he was riding in. It was at 8:22pm Friday in the 800 block of Rosalind Street that officers were on patrol heading west. They were eventually stopped by a vehicle that had parked its self in the middle of the road. As officer’s approached the car they noticed 22-year-old Darvin Luckett making movements near the glove compartment. After arriving at the vehicle they saw the butt of a semiautomatic handgun sticking out of the glove compartment. The gun was loaded and had the serial numbers filed off. Luckett was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing the identifying markings of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition. The driver was released after been questioned by police and was not charged with any crime.

The post Man Arrested After Police Find Loaded Gun in Car appeared first on 1340 WJOL.