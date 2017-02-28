Man Arrested After Attempting to Meeting Teen Boys for Sex in Will County

A 29-year-old Aurora man was arrested on Monday on charges of trying to meet two teenage boys for sex in Will County. Andrew D. Stewart has been charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Traveling to Meet a Minor. Will County Detectives set up a meeting with Stewart as part of an ongoing investigation where Stewart was attempting to meeting two young boys under the age of 13 for sex. At the time of the arrest, Stewart had in his possession two condoms and cell phones that contained videos of pornographic images of children. Upon being interviewed by detectives, he made statements of his intentions of having sex with children. He advised detectives that “if the police did not stop him….he would have had sex and sexual acts with the (minors)”. Stewart is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he is awaiting bond court.

