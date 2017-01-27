A 27-year-old Schaumburg man was arrested after believing he was meeting a young boy for sex in Crest Hill. Jacob Daniel Austin thought he was communicating with a young children about meeting for sexual favors, but was in fact talking with police. Austin was arrested on Thursday when he arrived at a Crest Hill restaurant where he under the impression he was meeting a young boy for sex. Austin believed he was talking to a 10-year-old and 13-year-old about meeting for sex when he was, in fact, talking to police. He has been charged with Felony Indecent Solicitation and Felony Traveling to Meet and Minor.

The post Man Arrested After Attempting to Meet with Child for Sex in Crest Hill appeared first on 1340 WJOL.