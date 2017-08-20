Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into and Urinating on Cars

A 56-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to break into several cars and in one case urinating on one of the vehicles. Timothy Roderick has been charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass to a vehicle and disorderly conduct. Authorities have stated that it was at the Twin Oaks apartments on Thursday night/Friday morning that a woman saw Roderick inside a vehicle that she knew wasn’t his. The woman then told police that she saw Roderick urinate on another vehicle on the street in front of the apartment building. Joliet Police were eventually called and arrested Roderick. His bond was set at $25,000.

