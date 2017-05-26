A 20-year-old Joliet man was arrested in Braidwood on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to sell prescription medication. Robert M. Cykalewicz has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession any substance with intent to deliver. Cykalewicz is accused of bringing 100 Xanax pills outside a vacant restaurant at Route 113 and Division Street. Authorities were informed of a possible drug deal in Braidwood and set up surveillance. Cykalewicz is said to have arrived just after 5:00pm and accepted cash for pills leading authorities to move in and make an arrest. Cykalewicz was accompanied by a 17-year-old girl who was released to the custody of her parents without charges.

The post Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Sell Xanax in Braidwood appeared first on 1340 WJOL.